The People’s Forum publica carta en The New York Times a Biden: ¡Deja vivir a Cuba!

🇨🇺 Today, we published a letter in @nytimes to @JoeBiden, demanding he overturn @realDonaldTrump's harsh Cuba policy during his final 90 days in office while #Cuba is simultaneously experiencing a severe energy crisis & a hurricane. #LetCubaLive



SIGN: https://t.co/SfffyRImJ9 pic.twitter.com/M5MYpGZ0Fy